The National Weather Service confirmed that seven tornadoes touched down across parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia on Wednesday, June 5.

The tornadoes were a result of severe thunderstorms developing along a warm front. They caused significant damage and several injuries.

The most severe tornado was rated EF-1, with peak winds of 105 mph. It traveled 12 miles from Poolesville to Gaithersburg, Maryland between 7:14 p.m. and 7:42 p.m., causing extensive tree and structural damage and resulting in five injuries.

Another EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 105 mph struck Southern Baltimore County, MD. It carved a 2.4-mile path between Arbutus and Halethorpe from 7:45 p.m. to 7:52 p.m., causing tree damage and impacting structures. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

In Leesburg, Virginia, an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 95 mph caused trees and minor structural damage along a 1-mile path from 6:42 p.m. to 6:43 p.m. There were no reported injuries or deaths.

Columbia, Maryland experienced an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 95 mph that traveled 1 mile from 8:31 p.m. to 8:33 p.m., damaging trees and vehicles, particularly in the Long Reach village area. No injuries or deaths occurred.

Residents in Middle River, Maryland saw an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 105 mph, which traveled 0.2 miles from 7:54 p.m. to 7:56 p.m. It caused damage to mobile homes and trees in the Williams Estates area, but no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Northwest of Eldersburg, Maryland, the National Weather Service reported an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 85 mph caused tree damage and minor structural damage over a 4.4-mile path from 7:59 p.m. to 8:13 p.m. No injuries or deaths were reported.

An EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 75 mph touched down south of Inwood, West Virginia, causing damage to trees and shingles along a 0.85-mile path from 4:04 p.m. to 4:08 p.m. That tornado did not cause any injuries or deaths to occur.

All of the tornadoes mentioned in the NWS damage survey brought considerable disruption to the affected regions, with the most significant impact observed in central Montgomery County, Maryland.

Information is still being collected, which could result in additional tornado confirmations in the days ahead.