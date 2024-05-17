Warm, cloudy Friday with highs in the mid-70s; weekend showers, storms likely

A warm and cloudy end to the workweek in the Washington, D.C. region ahead of what is likely to be another wet weekend.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in overnight into the morning. Periods of rain are expected throughout the day Saturday with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s.

Another cloudy day Sunday with a chance of lingering showers and temperatures in the low-70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be much drier with storm chances returning by the middle of the week.