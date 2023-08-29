Wanted man arrested in Stafford County after ramming deputies patrol cars in stolen truck

A Stafford County man was taken into custody Monday after ramming two patrol cruisers in a stolen truck as he attempted to evade arrest.

Just after 9:30 p.m., two deputies and a K-9 unit spotted a stolen Ford F-150 at the Wawa on South Gateway Drive and went to confront the driver. While the suspect was pumping gas, the deputies used their cars to block the truck in from the front and back.

The deputies got out of their cruisers and ordered the suspect to raise his hands and walk back to one of the deputies.

The suspect initially complied but then bolted into the truck and pulled forward, slamming into the side of an SUV belonging to one deputy. After the initial crash, the suspect backed into the other deputy’s vehicle and proceeded to pinball between the two patrol cars, trying to make room for an escape.

A third deputy arrived at the scene and put the front of her car against the side of the Ford, pinning the truck in. The suspect then floored the truck, spinning the tires and creating a smoke screen around the area.

As he was stuck, one of the deputies proceeded to use his baton to break out both driver’s side windows, leading the suspect to surrender.

The driver, and sole occupant of the truck, was identified as 46-year-old Wayne Motley of Spotsylvania. Motley was wanted in Stafford for unauthorized use and petit larceny and in Spotsylvania for felony failure to appear.

A search of the vehicle revealed suspected controlled substances and several needles.

Motley was charged with obstruction, vandalism to the Wawa gas pumps, two counts of felony vandalism to Sheriff’s vehicles, misdemeanor vandalism to a Sheriff’s vehicle, felony eluding, driving suspended, possession of a controlled substance, attempted malicious wounding to a police K-9, DUI, possession of controlled paraphernalia and refusal. He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

None of the deputies nor the K-9 were injured during the incident.