Waldorf man found dead after reportedly shooting 2 Charles County cops identified

A Waldorf assault suspect who was found dead after he allegedly shot two Charles County sheriff’s officers with a so-called ghost gun has been identified.

According to the sheriff’s office, the officers were serving a warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Denzell Nathan Clarke.

READ MORE: Suspect who allegedly shot 2 officers in Waldorf dead, according to law enforcement

The sheriff’s office says a family member had recently told them the man had violated probation regarding a previous assault, and that he was had a history of mental health issues.

When they arrived at the home in the 6300 block of Josephine Road, the officers formulated a plan for arresting him, but when they entered, he opened fire.

Two officers were struck multiple times, but the others were able to return fire. Investigators have not determined whether Clarke was injured during the exchange of gunfire.

According to law enforcement officials, one of the officers was likely saved by his bullet-proof vest.

READ MORE: 18-year-old convicted in murder, drug robbery of Charles County high school student, officials say

The injured officers were flown to a regional hospital with serious injuries. The sheriff’s office does not believe, however, that their injuries are life threatening.

A massive police presence descended on the neighborhood after the initial shooting, but police could not establish contact with Clarke.

Finally, a team launched a drone into the house.

The drone showed a man lying on the floor with a gun beside him.

When they entered the home, the officers recovered a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Clarke’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where a cause of death will be determined.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The officers who were injured still have not been identified.

They include a 10-year veteran, and an officer with less than one year of experience.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office says it will release additional details when it can.