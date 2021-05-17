2 officers seriously injured in Waldorf shooting; people asked to avoid area

The Charles County sheriff’s office says two officers were seriously injured during a shooting in Waldorf on Monday.

Both officers were shot multiple times, and one was struck in the chest.

The sheriff's office says the officers are being flown to a local hospital.

The officers who were shot were trying to serve a warrant around 3:30 p.m.

Police are currently responding to the scene in the 6300 block of Josephine Road.

They have not been able to make contact with the alleged gunman, and do not know whether anyone else is in the house with him.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, they will provide updates when they can.

This is a breaking news update. We will have additional details as they become available.