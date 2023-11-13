Votes still being counted in Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney race

It's been nearly a week since Election Day, and in northern Virginia, some votes are still being counted.

We expected an answer on Monday, but no winner has been declared for the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney race.

Workers at the board of elections started counting votes at 8 a.m., but even after a long day, they say it’s still too close to call.

"I’ve been here almost 15 years and it’s very rare. I think three or four over the years. It doesn’t happen often," explained Richard Keech, Loudoun County deputy director of elections. "We do have some really thin margins sometimes, but they’re rarely under 1%."

FOX 5 witnessed elections workers counting up the remaining provisional and mail-in ballots.

Related article

Buta Biberaj, a Democrat, is the incumbent. She was elected back in 2019.

Republican Bob Anderson previously served as the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney for two terms, from 1996 to 2003.

Republican Bob Anderson

Currently, Anderson leads with 67,937 votes and Biberaj is still behind with 67,580 votes. That’s a 357-vote difference.

There are 342 total outstanding votes to count, making it appear Biberaj would not have enough to close the gap.

Related article

Deputy Director of Elections Keech said the team will continue counting Tuesday when they’re fresh.

"We also have 132 same-day registration ballots that were cast on Election Day when there was a bit of an administrative error. We thought about the envelope and the board had finally voted to accept those," Keeche said, but we were notified by one of the candidate's lawyers that they were contemplating to contest those votes being counted. They were planning to file a lawsuit, so the electoral board chose to put those on hold until noon tomorrow pending any sort of legal action."

FOX 5 asked both candidates to discuss the race on camera for this report, but they want to wait until a final result is in.

Right now, the margin is close enough that Biberaj could request a recount.