Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj to run for reelection

Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj is announcing her campaign for reelection.

Biberaj is making the announcement Monday outside the Loudoun County Courthouse where she is expected to also announce endorsements for her campaign.

Officials for Biberaj say she is one of the first Muslim elected officials in Virginia history.

In December of last year, a Virginia Supreme Court reinstated Biberaj on a criminal burglary case Thursday after a judge removed her when he was dissatisfied with a plea deal her office reached.

Buta Biberaj

According to the Associated Press, Biberaj and other reform-minded prosecutors won office in 2019, in part with huge financial assistance from a political action committee funded by liberal donor George Soros.

Earlier this year, Biberaj said her office will stop prosecuting some misdemeanor cases, claiming the office is "inundated" and prosecutors need to focus on violent and felony crimes.