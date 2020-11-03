Voters wait in hours-long lines to cast their ballots in Calvert County

Voters waited in long lines to cast their ballots at polling places in Calvert County on Election Day.

SkyFOX was over Northern High School in Owings, Maryland, around noon and later in the evening where images showed what appeared to be over three hundred or more people waiting to vote in a line that stretched at least a quarter-mile long.

Voting centers in Maryland opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. They closed at 8 p.m.

Only five polling locations are open in Calvert County this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

Officials say voting officially wrapped up at Patuxent High School at around 11:15 p.m.

Early voting began on October 26 and lasted until the Monday before Election Day.

