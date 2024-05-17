Man killed in Bailey’s Crossroads shooting

Authorities say a man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in a northern Virginia neighborhood.

In a message posted on X at 3:20 a.m., Fairfax County Police said officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 6000 block of Argyle Drive in Bailey’s Crossroads.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez was at the scene where police cordoned off a section of the street with crime tape. Ramirez says when officers arrived this morning they found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary, investigators believe the people involved in the shooting were known to each other.

The investigation is continuing. No suspects or motives have been identified.