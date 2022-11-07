Local officials on high alert ahead of elections

This election cycle, the most hotly contested races may be in places like Pennsylvania or Georgia, but when it comes to voter safety, local officials said they do still have concerns.

"What we have seen over the last couple years is that events that happen around the country have implications here in the nation’s capital," said D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Director Christopher Rodriguez, citing the violence on Jan. 6, 2021, as an example.

Rodriguez added that while he is not aware of any threats of violence in the District specifically, "the divisions within our country have certainly deepened over the last couple years."

Other agencies are taking action as well.

The Maryland Board of Elections told FOX 5 that they don’t comment on security protocols but "Marylanders should be confident this will be a free, fair and secure election process."

STAFFORD, VA - NOVEMBER 03: People walk into the early voting location at the Stafford County Government Center on November 3, 2022 in Stafford, Virginia. The incumbent, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, won in Virginias 7th Congressional District in 201 Expand

The Virginia Board of Elections said they’re working "with local, state, and federal law enforcement to make sure all polling locations are secure."

The FBI has previously cautioned about threats to election workers ahead of the midterms.

Also, the Department of Justice announced Monday it’s sending workers to 64 jurisdictions in 24 states to make sure they’re in compliance with federal voting rights laws. That includes in Prince George’s County, as well as in Manassas and Manassas Park.

"Should individuals feel compelled to come to the Nation’s Capital and express their First Amendment rights, of course, they have every right to do so," Rodriguez said. "What we will not tolerate here in the District of Columbia are people who want to come here and commit violence, and so we are watching for that."