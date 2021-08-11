Vote expected on Interstate-270 toll lane project Wednesday

A Board of Public Works meeting in Annapolis Wednesday is expected to feature a crucial vote on a proposal regarding Maryland's Interstate-270 toll lane project.

Governor Hogan wants a public-private partnership to build toll lanes on I-270 and the Beltway in Montgomery County and to build a new American Legion Bridge. F

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich prefers reversible express lanes on I-270.

TRANSPORTATION PLANNING BOARD TO DISCUSS MARYLAND'S INTERSTATE-270 TOLL PROJECT

In June, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and the transportation planning board removed Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's P3 Toll Lanes Project from a list of future environmental impact studies – a move that could threaten federal funding for the project.

Elrich sent a letter to the Board of Public Works urging them to reject the project.