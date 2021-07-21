Transportation planning board to discuss Maryland's Interstate-270 toll project

A regional panel will take another look at Maryland's Interstate-270 toll project Wednesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board is expected to address issues associated with high-occupancy toll lanes at the meeting.

Last month, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and the transportation planning board removed Maryland Governor Larry Hogan's P3 Toll Lanes Project from a list of future environmental impact studies – a move that could threaten federal funding for the project.

INTERSTATE-270 TOLL LANE PROJECT IN MARYLAND SUFFERS MAJOR SETBACK

Interstate-270

Today, the board plans to discuss ways to ensure the plan meets federal requirements.

Governor Hogan wants a public-private partnership to build toll lanes on I-270 and the Beltway in Montgomery County and to build a new American Legion Bridge. FOX 5's Bob Barnard reports that Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich prefers reversible express lanes on I-270.

Barnard reports, Hogan expects to use state funding intended for other transit and roadway projects in Montgomery County to maintain the Interstates and American Legion Bridge.

Yesterday, some area leaders gather to speak out against Hogan's plan. "The tolls that are planned for I-270 between 370 and the American Legion Bridge are the closest thing we have to a classist system coming back to this area. They will not make the average person get to their job on time," said Rockville Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton at a Tuesday rally.

Advertisement

In a tweet Tuesday, Hogan said, "Traffic is back, and Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich wants to keep it that way. While he panders to pro-traffic activists, we're fighting for a new American Legion Bridge and real traffic relief on the Capital Beltway."