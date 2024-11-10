Vote counting continues in Maryland after bomb threats called in

Maryland elections officials went back to work Saturday after several county elections offices in the state received bomb threats.

The source of those threats remains under investigation but in Montgomery County, canvassers gathered again today and continued their work.

FOX 5 was told the threats came in to the elections office itself on Friday. The canvassing for Montgomery County happens about 10 minutes away from that office and while Friday was not a canvassing day for Montgomery County, Saturday was.

Elections Board President David Naimon said workers were undeterred.

"Everybody showed up today. The work got done. We have a very dedicated group," David Naimon, president of the Montgomery County Board of Elections said.

"At the start of every canvass session, I ask the room how many of you were here last time, how many of you worked early voting, how many of you voted on Election Day? It’s shocking the number of people who keep coming back and keep coming back because they’re dedicated to this process."

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore says his office is closely working with state and local officials on the bomb threats at local Board of Elections locations throughout Maryland. I would like to thank the first responders working to ensure the safety of our election officials and our communities, adding that law enforcement will work to find out who was responsible.

The head of elections in Maryland said those elections offices were evacuated when they got the threats yesterday, saying this is madness and it must stop and called the threats cowardly.

On Election Day, bomb threats were sent to several precincts. The FBI indicated they appeared to have a Russian origin but there’s no word on where today’s threats may have come from.

Counting in Montgomery County resumes again on Monday.