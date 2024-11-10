Democrat April McClain Delaney wins Maryland’s 6th Congressional District seat: AP calls

article

April McClain Delaney, the Democratic nominee and former Commerce Department official, has won the race for Maryland's 6th Congressional District.

The 6th District, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and Washington Counties in western Maryland, plus Frederick County and part of Montgomery County, was the state’s most competitive House race for 2024.

Featured article

Delaney's campaign was focused heavily on abortion rights, a key issue for Democrats across the country.

To that end, McClain-Delaney's campaign rolled out ads assailing Parrott's past votes against strengthening spousal rape laws and pro-choice efforts, and citing her four daughters as her inspiration for getting into the race.

Meanwhile, Parrott centered his message on the economy and inflation.

He received major support from the House Freedom Caucus and its new leader, Rep. Andy Harris, who is currently the sole Republican member of the Maryland congressional delegation.



