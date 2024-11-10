Expand / Collapse search

Democrat April McClain Delaney wins Maryland’s 6th Congressional District seat: AP calls

By
Published  November 10, 2024 12:06pm EST
Maryland Politics
FOX 5 DC
article

GAITHERSBURG, MD - MAY 14: April McClain Delaney, candidate in the primary for the 6th US House district in MD talks with a voter at Gaithersburg High School in Gaithersburg, MD on May 14, 2024. (Photo by Robb Hill for The Washington Post via Getty I

Expand

April McClain Delaney, the Democratic nominee and former Commerce Department official, has won the race for Maryland's 6th Congressional District.

The 6th District, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and Washington Counties in western Maryland, plus Frederick County and part of Montgomery County, was the state’s most competitive House race for 2024. 

Featured

Maryland’s 6th District race narrows as mail-in votes continue to roll in
article

Maryland’s 6th District race narrows as mail-in votes continue to roll in

Maryland’s 6th Congressional District race remained too close to call, as the Montgomery County Board of Elections began its canvass of mail-in ballots.

Delaney's campaign was focused heavily on abortion rights, a key issue for Democrats across the country. 

To that end, McClain-Delaney's campaign rolled out ads assailing Parrott's past votes against strengthening spousal rape laws and pro-choice efforts, and citing her four daughters as her inspiration for getting into the race.

Meanwhile, Parrott centered his message on the economy and inflation. 

He received major support from the House Freedom Caucus and its new leader, Rep. Andy Harris, who is currently the sole Republican member of the Maryland congressional delegation.

April Delaney wins Democratic nominee for US House (District 6) seat

The Associated Press is now projecting that April Delaney has won the U.S. House seat for Maryland's sixth district.


 