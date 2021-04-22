VMI Superintendent vows to address ‘blind spots’

If racism exists at the Virginia Military Institute, the school’s new superintendent tells FOX 5 he’s committed to fixing the problem.

Retired Major General Cedric Wins is the school’s first black superintendent in its 182-year history, and the Prince George’s County native takes over as VMI’s treatment of minorities is under scrutiny, largely due to allegations "relentless racism" published in the Washington Post.

READ MORE: Virginia Military Institute’s superintendent resigns amid reports of racism at college

Since that article came to light last October, a statue of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson at the school has been taken down, VMI’s previous superintendent resigned, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered an investigation into the culture of the school

"If there are things that we’ve referred to, I’ve referred to as blind spots, we’re gonna be committed to fixing them," Wins said Thursday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Asked whether he believes there is or has been an issue with systemic racism at VMI, Wins replied, "I think that just like any place in America, there are people who come from different backgrounds and probably come to VMI with certain biases."

"The system is not designed to accept or condone acts of racism, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have young individuals who come from those backgrounds," he continued. "And so what we try to do is we try to build their character up so that they can reflect and think about how those things affect them and how they affect society, and as they move past here, they learn to treat everybody with dignity and respect."

READ MORE: Virginia Military Institute to remove statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson

Wins said some changes are already under way. The school is in the process of hiring a chief diversity officer, and Wins also highlighted the selection of Cadet Kasey Meredith as the school’s first ever female regimental commander.

"It doesn’t matter what race you are, what color, what gender you are, you should have an opportunity to go to a great school and get an education like I did," Wins said, adding that if more young men and women of color were to choose VMI, he’d be exceedingly proud.

