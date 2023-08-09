Woodbridge woman kicks an officer during domestic dispute with a minor

Police have arrested and charged an adult woman with assault and battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and domestic assault and battery in Woodbridge.

During the investigation of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 13700 block of Lynn St. The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Katierra Shavae Thigpen

Thigpen was detained for assaulting a juvenile family member when she kicked an officer. The officer was not injured.

She is being held on a $6000 secured bond.