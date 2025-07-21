Virginia woman indicted for robbing DC parking enforcement officer, officials say

The Brief Woman indicted for allegedly robbing parking officer. Enforcement device allegedly stolen during dispute over ticket. Suspect arrested; arraignment set for July 29.



A Virginia woman has been indicted on felony charges after allegedly stealing a parking enforcement device from a D.C. officer during a dispute over a ticket.

Parking dispute escalates

What we know:

Maylin Carranza Garcia, 29, of Annandale, faces charges of robbery and retaliation against a government official, according to court documents.

The incident allegedly occurred on June 25 around 3 p.m. in the 2500 block of L Street in northwest Washington. Officials say a parking enforcement officer had just issued a ticket to a driver who refused to move from a no-parking zone when Garcia, identified as the driver’s sister, argued with the officer and grabbed the enforcement device before fleeing.

Charges filed

The device was later found discarded and was recovered the same day. Garcia was arrested June 26 and indicted by a grand jury on July 16. Her arraignment is scheduled for July 29.