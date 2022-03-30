Virginia woman digs $110K winning lottery ticket out of trash

It got messy for a Virginia woman who had to dig through the trash to find a winning lottery ticket that was worth $110,000.

The Virginia Lottery says back in February, Mary Elliot found she’d matched all five winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game.

The problem was that the lucky ticket had been tossed out with the trash.

Mary dug through the garbage and retrieved the ticket only to find it was covered in coffee stains and the barcode wouldn’t scan.

Mary Elliot / The Virginia Lottery Expand

Luckily for Mary, she was able to claim her winnings after officials at the Virginia Lottery’s Prize Zone West were able to confirm the win.

"When I saw I’d won, I couldn’t stop shaking to save my life!" she said.

Mary's luck was much better than the person who bought a ticket worth $10 million at a Rockville gas station in September of last year – but never claimed it!