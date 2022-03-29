$10 million lottery prize goes unclaimed: What happens to the money?

A $10 million Powerball ticket has gone unclaimed making it the largest unclaimed lottery prize in Maryland history.

The ticket was sold on September 27 of last year at an Exxon station in Rockville. The buyer paid the extra $1 for the Double Play option, and in that night’s Double Play drawing, the lucky ticket matched the first five numbers -- plus the Powerball number.

The lucky ticket worth $10 million could have been cashed right away – but in the months since the drawing, Maryland Lottery officials said no one came forward to claim the prize. The Rockville Exxon on Rockville Pike tried to put the word out – but no luck. And after just over six months – 182 days to be exact - the deadline to cash the ticket expired and the winnings were left forever unclaimed.

Now what happens?

According to Maryland Lottery and Gaming, the unclaimed prize money will be used to fund second-chance prizes and bonus prize promotions for the lottery's games.