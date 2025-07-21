Virginia woman charged after calling 911 in ex-boyfriend’s fatal shooting, deputies say

The Brief Woman tells 911 she may have shot her ex-boyfriend.

Deputies find him dead at a Stafford County home.

Suspect Ashlynn Blair is charged with murder and held without bond.

A Stafford County woman was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend, then calling deputies from a nearby supermarket parking lot.

Woman calls 911

Ashlynn Blair, 32, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. July 19 at a home on Rocky Run Road. Blair reportedly contacted authorities from the parking lot of a supermarket on Celebrate Virginia Parkway, saying she "thinks" she shot and killed her ex-boyfriend.

Ashlynn Blair (Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Man found dead inside home

The 31-year-old victim was found at the residence with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. Blair was arrested in possession of the firearm believed to have been used, officials said.

She is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.