Virginia warns of wintry mix for NoVa drivers late Wednesday, early Thursday

The Virginia Department of Transportation is warning drivers in Northern Virginia to stay alert ahead of a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain that will impact roads late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

In addition to sleet and freezing rain, moderate to heavy rain may lead to ponding on roads.

VDOT says crews are pretreating roads tonight into Wednesday, but drivers are asked to prepare now for impacts to the Thursday morning rush hour. Crews will begin staging along roads Wednesday night.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday for parts of the Blue Ridge, Shenandoah Valley and points west for more significant icing potential.

VODT says for those with plans to travel west, monitor the forecast and limit travel.

The department asks drivers to do the following:

Closely monitor weather, as forecasts can improve or worsen quickly.

Make plans now to telework or delay travel Thursday morning until conditions have improved. Give crews time and plenty of space to treat roads.

While driving during winter weather is not advised, if you must, allow extra time for trips, significantly reduce speeds, brake lightly and allow plenty of following distance. Ensure you have enough gas, wiper fluid, proper tires, medication, and an emergency car kit.

Be aware of potential for ice, especially areas prone to freezing such as bridges, ramps and overpasses. If road conditions become hazardous, delay travel for your safety and to give trucks time to treat roads.

Before leaving, check road conditions along your route at www.511virginia.org , on the free mobile app , or call 511 from any phone in Virginia.

