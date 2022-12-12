Wintry mix for DC region possible later this week

A chilly start Monday – but we're keeping a close eye on a system that could possibly bring a wintry mix to the D.C. area near the end of the week.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says a ridge of high pressure to the north is expected to create a blocking pattern for a system that has the potential to bring the D.C. region some winter weather.

There are two different scenarios for this system. The northern track would likely bring us a messy wintry mix and cold rain Wednesday night, Thursday, and into Friday morning. A southern track could bring more of a snow event closer to the D.C. area. No local snow accumulation is expected in either case at this time.

At this point it looks like our area will likely see a messy mix. Snow seems like it will mainly impact the interior northeastern areas. More model updates will come in as the day continues.

Monday will be chilly and dry with highs in the 40s.