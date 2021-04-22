Virginia to expand capacity at sports, entertainment venues in May

Virginia is about to open up a little more.

Governor Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that sports and entertainment venues in the Commonwealth can expand their capacity starting Saturday, May. 15.

The governor noted in his announcement that half of Virginians have received their shot at this point, and he says he’s confident the Commonwealth will make more strides in June.

"Vaccination numbers are up, and our COVID-19 case numbers are substantially lower than they were earlier this year. So, we have been able to begin easing some mitigation measures. We took a few more targeted steps this week, and we will do more next month," he said.

Indoor entertainment and "public amusement" venues will be able to open up from 30 percent capacity or 500 people to 50 percent capacity or 1,000 people. Outdoor venues will be able to open up to 50 percent capacity – with no specific cap.

Indoor sporting events will be able to host 250 spectators or 50 percent capacity, whichever is less. Outdoor sporting events will increase from 500 to 1,000 people – or 50 percent capacity.

In addition, the governor announced that the maximum number of people permitted to gather will increase to 100 for indoor events, and 250 for outdoor events.

Finally, restaurants can return to selling alcohol after midnight, and dining room closures will no longer be required between midnight and 5 a.m.