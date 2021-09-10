Fauquier County man had drugs in his system when he brought child to hospital: cops

A Fauquier County man was allegedly on drugs when he brought a 2-year-old to a hospital with "seizure-like" symptoms, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office began investigating after they were told a child may have been exposed to drugs.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cole Winkel, 21, of Bealeton brought the child to the hospital on Monday. After healthcare professionals examined the child, they sent him to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.

Investigators learned that Winkel was a drug user – and that he’d used drugs in front of the child.

When they asked him to submit to a urine exam, Winkel allegedly gave them a sample that was not his own.

Winkel was charged with child endangerment and possession of a schedule I or II drug.

The 2-year-old has since been released from the hospital, and the sheriff’s office says he is doing well.

Winkel has been jailed without bond.

