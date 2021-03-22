Fauquier County man ‘sextorted’ more than a dozen minors; sentenced to over 3 decades

A Fauquier County man who "sextorted" more than a dozen minors – including some as young as 11-years-old – has been sentenced to more than three decades in prison.

Filippo Parlagreco, 36, pleaded guilty in November to the production, distribution and possession of child pornography.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, Parlagreco, in 2017, was posing as a teenage girl on social media, and began chatting with a 14-year-old girl, talking her into sending him nude photos.

When she sent him the photos, the Warrenton man posted them again on another social media platform and demanded that she send him more images if she wanted them removed.

Even after the victim blocked Parlagreco and contact law enforcement, he continued to harass her, demanding more images.

While law enforcement investigated Parlagreco, they discovered at least 13 more victims across the country that he’d preyed upon in a similar fashion.

In addition, they found that Parlagreco had exchanged materials with other predators online.



