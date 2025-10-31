Virginia Task Force 1 heads to Jamaica to assist with recovery efforts

The Brief Virginia Task Force 1, the International Urban Search and Rescue team, touched down in Jamaica on Thursday. The team consists of 34 people, four dogs and 20 tons of equipment. They say their priorities are to help re-establish communication on the island and assist with search, rescue and recovery.



Hurricane Melissa has devastated islands across the Caribbean, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

So far, it’s reported that more than 30 people have been killed, and that number is expected to keep rising. But help has arrived from right here at home.

Task Force 1 responds:

While the hurricane has moved away from the Caribbean, the devastation is widespread, and officials are trying to make sense of all the damage and they need all the help they can get.

Virginia Task Force 1 - International Urban Search and Rescue was mobilized by the U.S. State Department. The team, consisting of 34 people, four dogs and 20 tons of equipment to assist with life-saving efforts, touched down in Jamaica on Wednesday.

After a long day of travel, they spoke with FOX 5, saying they were going to hit the ground first thing Friday morning to assist with recovery efforts.

"We'll be going out with search and rescue dogs. We're trying to cover as much ground as possible, solve those, and also conduct these assessments cut off from communication for a long period of time," John Morrison with Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ TOPSHOT - An aerial view seen October 29, 2025 shows the destroyed Black River Market and surrounding buildings following the passage the previous day of Hurricane Melissa in Black River, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins. Somewhat weakened but still threatening, Melissa will bring damaging winds and flooding rains to the Bahamas Wednesday before moving on to Bermuda late Thursday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). (Photo by Ricardo Makyn / AFP) (Photo by RICARDO MAKYN/AFP via Getty Images)

An island devastated:

The images are shocking — roads are underwater, power lines are down and homes have been flattened.

In the Parish of St. Elizabeth, authorities say entire communities are underwater. The storm's powerful winds left a deep mark on the entire country.

Task Force 1 is coordinating with officials in Jamaica and set up a base camp on Thursday.

Challenges ahead:

Morrison says helping restore communication will be key in finding out what medical clinics and schools need — a critical challenge as hundreds of thousands of people remain in the dark, without power.

The search for survivors in collapsed structures will be a grueling mission as they coordinate with Jamaican and U.S. relief agencies.

He says time is of the essence and their four dogs will be critical in this work.

"They're very resourceful, they're efficient at covering large grounds, these dogs and they really amplify our efforts," Morrison said. "The same people that are out here doing these search and rescue efforts, the lessons that we learn here and train people in D.C. and around the country. We implement any changes we need back home."

Morrison says the team will remain on the ground for however long they're needed. Right now, they are set up with everything they need for two weeks, but that can certainly be extended.