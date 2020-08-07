Expand / Collapse search

Virginia Supreme Court grants eviction moratorium after Northam request

Published 
Virginia
Associated Press

New efforts to shield people from eviction

The federal ban on evictions is now expired and August rent is due in two days. Lawmakers across the country and in the DMV are looking at ways to keep people in their homes through the pandemic.

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Supreme Court has granted a request from Gov. Ralph Northam to suspend judicial proceedings related to evictions for tenants who can’t pay rent.

READ MORE: Lawmakers in DC region looking at ways to help shield people from eviction

The court ruled 4-3 on Friday to grant a moratorium on evictions through Sept. 7 as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Trump, GOP suggest temporary fix for $600 jobless benefit

That will give the General Assembly and governor time to pass a rent relief package in a special session that is set to start later this month.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The high court instituted a moratorium in March, but allowed it to expire earlier this summer.

Northam requested another statewide moratorium in late July.