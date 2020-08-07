Virginia Supreme Court grants eviction moratorium after Northam request

The Virginia Supreme Court has granted a request from Gov. Ralph Northam to suspend judicial proceedings related to evictions for tenants who can’t pay rent.

READ MORE: Lawmakers in DC region looking at ways to help shield people from eviction

The court ruled 4-3 on Friday to grant a moratorium on evictions through Sept. 7 as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Trump, GOP suggest temporary fix for $600 jobless benefit

That will give the General Assembly and governor time to pass a rent relief package in a special session that is set to start later this month.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

The high court instituted a moratorium in March, but allowed it to expire earlier this summer.

Northam requested another statewide moratorium in late July.