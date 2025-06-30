Virginia students required to turn cell phones off during school day 

A new statewide mandate takes effect July 1 requiring students in Virginia’s public schools to keep their phones off throughout the school day, including during lunch and class breaks.

Phone use banned

The law, signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin in May, builds on a previous executive order and directed all public K-12 schools to establish a "bell-to-bell" cellphone-free environment by January 2025. School districts must develop and implement their own compliance policies by August 15.

The measure aims to reduce classroom distractions and promote face-to-face interaction.

Focus on learning

What we know:

Youngkin signed the bill into law saying school should be a place of learning and face-to-face interaction, not dominated by screens or social media.

The state is providing $500,000 to assist with the rollout. Exceptions will be made for health, safety or educational needs.

Health experts note the law comes amid growing concerns about screen time and teen mental health.

