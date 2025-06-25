Virginia Gov. Youngkin signs law banning phones during school hours

The Brief Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed legislation making "bell-to-bell" cell phone-free classrooms mandatory across Virginia’s public K–12 schools. The law builds on Executive Order 33 and takes effect in January 2025. State leaders say the move addresses rising concerns over student screen time and mental health.



Virginia students will soon be required to keep their phones off during class, now that a policy first introduced through executive order last year has been signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The new legislation mandates "bell-to-bell" cell phone-free policies in all public K–12 schools statewide.

What we know:

Youngkin recently signed bipartisan legislation codifying Executive Order 33, which directed all public K–12 schools in the state to create "bell-to-bell" cell phone-free learning environments. Under the new law, school divisions must adopt and implement classroom phone restrictions by January 2025.

"By signing these bills, our statewide policy will be the law," Youngkin said at the ceremonial bill signing. "School should be a place of learning and human interaction—free from the distractions and classroom disruptions of cellphone and social media use. Our students will learn more and be healthier and safer."

The executive order was part of a broader push by the Youngkin administration to reduce distractions in schools and limit the impact of social media on student well-being.

The newly signed law also provides $500,000 in funding to help school divisions and health agencies.

Dig deeper:

State officials cite research showing a rise in screen time and a parallel increase in mental health concerns among young people.

A study by the National Institutes of Health found that the percentage of children aged six to 12 who spent more than two hours per day on screens jumped from 9% in 2020 to more than 69% in 2024. Among teens, that figure increased from 25% to 93%.

What they're saying:

"Screen addiction is a mental, physical, and spiritual health problem," said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. "Thanks to Governor Youngkin’s courage, outcomes for kids are brighter and better."

First Lady Suzanne Youngkin called the law "an important first step in freeing students to focus, engage face-to-face, explore the real world, and be kids again."

The legislation complements other statewide efforts, including Virginia Screen-Free Week, recognized by Youngkin, to encourage residents to unplug from digital devices.