Virginia State Police trooper struck by impaired driver during traffic stop

A Virginia State Police trooper and the individuals he stopped for speeding narrowly escaped injury Wednesday night when their vehicles were struck by an impaired driver in Fairfax County.

According to officials, Virginia State Police Trooper J. Weitzman was initiating a traffic stop on a Toyota sedan traveling north on Interstate 495 when a Nissan ran off the right side of the interstate and slammed into the trooper's patrol car.

The impact of that crash forced the state police car into the Toyota. Trooper Weitzman had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.

Meanwhile, the Nissan came to rest in the northbound lanes of I-495.

Officials said after making certain the Toyota's driver and passenger were not injured, Trooper Weitzman ran to the Nissan and called for rescue. The driver was trapped inside the Nissan, as the crash jammed the driver's door shut. The trooper was able to help the driver of the Nissan out of the vehicle through the passenger side.

The driver of the Nissan was identified by authorities as Corey A. Poole, 65, of D.C.

Poole ended up not being injured in the crash. He was taken into custody and charged with DUI, refusal to take a DUI breath test, driving without a valid license, and for failing to Move Over, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.