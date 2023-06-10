Virginia State Police issue alert for missing 11-year-old girl believed to be in 'extreme' danger

Virginia State Police have issued an alert for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Police issued a Missing/Endangered alert for Eva Marie Capuria at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. Capuria is believed to be in extreme danger.

She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5' 2", weighing approximately 125 lbs. She was last seen on Sycamore Creek Dr. in Goode, Virginia wearing an unknown color long sleeve shirt, black shorts and black combat boots.



Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact the Bedford County Sheriff's Office at 540-586-7827.