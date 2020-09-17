Virginia sex abuse suspect tried to hire someone to murder ex-wife and her daughter: cops
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - A Virginia man who was already in jail on sex abuse charges now faces accusations that he tied to hire someone to murder his ex-wife and her young daughter.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said they were tipped off to 37-year-old Daniel Felts’ murder plot by a fellow inmate.
Investigators say he tried to make contact with a killer-for-hire while within the jail prior to his trial date.
A grand jury in Charles County issued an indictment last week charging Felts with solicitation to commit murder.
He remains in jail without bond.