Virginia sex abuse suspect tried to hire someone to murder ex-wife and her daughter: cops

A Virginia man who was already in jail on sex abuse charges now faces accusations that he tied to hire someone to murder his ex-wife and her young daughter.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said they were tipped off to 37-year-old Daniel Felts’ murder plot by a fellow inmate.

Investigators say he tried to make contact with a killer-for-hire while within the jail prior to his trial date.

A grand jury in Charles County issued an indictment last week charging Felts with solicitation to commit murder.

He remains in jail without bond.

