Charles County deputy kills man who was seen shooting at homes in La Plata: officials

A Charles County doctor wearing a helmet and armed with a long gun opened fire on several of his neighbors on Sunday morning before being shot by a deputy with the sheriff's office.

Investigators say deputies were responding to the report of a home invasion in La Plata when they witnessed the man shooting into a home with people inside.

FOX 5's Paul Wagner reports that, at the moment, the sheriff's office has no explanation for what happened on Spring Oak Court, other than the man with the rifle — identified as Dr. De Quang Tran — was seen going through mailboxes in the cul de sac before going up to a home and attempting to get inside.

Dr. Tran lived in a house with an RV in the driveway and, according to witnesses, he walked up to the front door of his next-door neighbor's home and broke out the glass panel from the bottom of the door before ripping a Ring style camera from the door frame. That's when the first call was made to 911.

Another witness says Dr. Tran then walked through the cul de sac before firing at another home that was occupied with adults and children.

The first arriving deputy witnessed Dr. Tran shooting into the home and opened fire.

Neighbors FOX 5 spoke to either declined to comment or said they had not seen the doctor with the rifle.

The motive is unclear at this time. There have been no reports of any animosity between Dr. Tran and his neighbors.

FOX 5's Paul Wagner reports we have been unable to learn much about the doctor other than he at one time had a relationship with one of the hospitals in the area. We also found nothing in court records with Dr. Tran's name attached.