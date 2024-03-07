Virginia senator boasts about blocking budget for Monumental Sports move to Potomac Yard

The Virginia State senator single-handedly responsible for blocking the deal to build a new pro-sports arena in Alexandria spoke out about the plan Thursday. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin did too, as it appears the plan is hitting the dirt.

The ball is now in Youngkin's court but he isn't saying what next steps he's willing to take.

"I believe the Senate is about to make a colossal mistake," Youngkin said, speaking to members of the press in Richmond.

He blasted State Sen. Louise Lucas of Portsmouth, who posted a photo on social media boasting of the fact she essentially killed the legislation that would have created a $2 billion mixed-use development in Potomac Yard, including a new home for the Washington Capitals and Wizards.

"It's been widely lauded as a sports financing deal unlike any other and again, no upfront cash, no new taxes and no impact to our borrowing capacity or credit rating. A private-public partnership where Virginia wins," Youngkin said.

The main sponsor in the Virginia Senate who brought the plan to bring the Caps and Wizards to northern Virginia is Democratic Majority Leader Scott Surovall of Fairfax County.

"This thing's in hospice right now. It's not looking good but it isn't dead," Surovell said.

FOX 5 asked the majority leader how his fellow lawmaker, Sen. Lucas, could wield so much power over a project far from her southeast Virginia district.

"As long as the Finance Chair remains opposed to it, it's going to be pretty hard to get anything adopted because we tend to distribute power to our committee chairs in the state Senate and if she's opposed, if the Committee Chair is opposed to something, it's pretty unusual that it becomes law," Surovell said.

Late Thursday afternoon, Lucas explained to reporters in Richmond her reasoning behind blocking the arena bill.

"I do not believe you put the full faith and credit of the Commonwealth behind a project that is going to further enrich billionaires. If they want this project, pay for it themselves and not put it on the backs of the Commonwealth taxpayers. Plain and simple," Lucas said.

"I don't do this all the time but it is the prerogative of the chair and I think this is the third time I've done it and when I feel strongly that what I'm doing is in the best interests of the voters of the Commonwealth of Virginia. I'm going to put ten toes down and stand with the voters," she added.