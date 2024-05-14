Man arrested for exposing himself on Virginia trail: deputies

Authorities have arrested a man they say exposed himself to a person on a Virginia trail.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Lee Anthony, 30, of Herndon was arrested on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Sunday

Deputies say a femaie victim alerted them after Anthony allegedly exposed himself to her along a part of the trail in the Sterling area.

Anthony was charged with obscene sexual display. Anyone with information or who may have been approached by him is asked to contact authorities at 703-777-1021.