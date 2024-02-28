Alexandria Republicans oppose Potomac Yard plan

Some Virginia Republicans are coming out against plans to move the Washington Wizards and Capitals to Potomac Yard.

The group has signed a letter stating their reasons for their opposition.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says the group of eight Alexandria Republicans are calling the stadium plan a subsidy for billionaire team owner Ted Leonsis

They say it undermines their party’s values of fairness, transparency and equal opportunity.

In the letter, they go on to express other concerns, saying:

"None of this even considers the wider transportation improvements needed for Northern Virginia to accommodate the increased traffic, residential parking enforcement for Alexandria residents, increased police presence, or waste removal. Meanwhile, residents will face more traffic, noise, crime, and pollution around our fragile Potomac waterfront."

The letter concludes with a call for Governor Youngkin to abandon the arena plan.

The new Republican opposition to the plan comes on heels of other notables also saying no deal.

They include state Senator Louise Lucas and other democrats, labor unions, and at least three of the seven Alexandria City Council Members.