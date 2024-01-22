Small business owners in Del Ray discuss Caps, Wizards move to Potomac Yard

Monumental Sports and developer JBG Smith met Monday with small business owners in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria to discuss plans for the Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards to move to a new arena in Potomac Yard.

The meeting Monday at a local restaurant is part of a "listening tour" that Monumental says they're using to incorporate local concerns and needs into the project.

Del Ray is located only one mile from the planned development at Potomac Yard, and some residents say traffic is a major concern.

"It’s already very busy on Richmond Highway on a good day, so adding an arena and traffic is concerning for the neighborhood," said one resident to FOX 5 DC.

"There’s only one Metro line that comes through there, so it’s going to be more difficult for people coming further away, I think," said another resident.

Business owners expressed support for the arena project, but told Monumental officials they will need to keep Alexandria residents and businesses in the loop as they move forward.

Officials say they hope to release new details about traffic and transportation for the arena in the next several weeks.



