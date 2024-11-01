Virginia Senate nominee Hung Cao discusses Senate race, key issues, and immigration

In the final week before Election Day, Hung Cao, the Republican Senate nominee for Virginia, joined Jim Lokay on *The Final 5 with Jim Lokay* to discuss his campaign, concerns over the economy and immigration, and why he believes it’s time for a change in Virginia’s Senate seat.

Reflecting on the last days of campaigning, Cao admitted it’s a "waiting game" now. "At this point, we’ve done everything we can," Cao explained, adding that his team is focused on rallying their base. He highlighted strong early voter turnout, noting, "1.7 million voters already—that’s 38% of the electorate—and the numbers are really very favorable for us." He cited an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, who will soon hold a rally in Virginia. "He knows he can win Virginia," said Cao.

When asked about the issues resonating most with Virginians, Cao pointed to the economy and border security as intertwined concerns. "We’re seeing crime rising because of the illegal illicit drugs," he said, mentioning recent cases of gang-related violence allegedly tied to unauthorized immigrants. Cao argued that the resources currently going to support unauthorized immigrants could be redirected to aid Virginians affected by natural disasters, such as those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"We need that money to help Americans… and where was Tim Kaine? He was at a pig roast with Mark Warner, while Joe Biden was on the beach," he remarked, critiquing the response of current leaders to crises.

Lokay challenged Cao on his criticisms of Democratic incumbent Senator Tim Kaine. In a recent debate, Cao accused Kaine of failing to deliver for Virginia, citing a "99% failure rate" in legislation sponsored by Kaine. "You have a better chance tonight, Jim, of winning the Powerball than for him to do something for Virginia," Cao remarked.

Cao continued to assert that Kaine has not been effective, noting that Kaine "wants to stay now till the year 2030 to fix everything he screwed up." He added, "You’ve had 30 years in various offices… What do you think you’re going to do in the next 6 years that you couldn’t in the last 12?"

Lokay noted that Kaine defended his bipartisan work and collaboration with Republicans as essential to his legislative success. Cao was skeptical, dismissing some of these efforts, like Kaine’s support for immigration reform that would "allow up to 10,000 illegal aliens per day" into the U.S., a figure Cao warned is unsustainable. "We don’t have the money or the infrastructure to house and feed these guys. We need to take care of Americans first," he said.

Lokay pressed Cao on his proposed solutions for border control, asking if the answer is a complete shutdown or something in between. Cao advocated for strict measures: "Zero is the solution. Let’s shore up our border and let’s protect our border." He highlighted a recent security issue involving drones at Langley Air Force Base, blaming Kaine’s inaction for an eight-day delay in flight operations there.

Cao concluded the interview with a direct appeal to voters. "Ask yourself this basic question: are you better off today than you were four years ago?" He urged Virginians to demand change, emphasizing, "You deserve better than a 30-year career politician who keeps making promises… We can’t afford to put gas in our cars, food on the table, or buy a house, and it’s because of them."

As the election nears, Cao’s message of change and a return to "protecting American lives" remains his central pitch to Virginia voters.