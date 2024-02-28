A Frederick County Virginia School Board member has been arrested and faces charges for his alleged participation in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Miles Adkins faces four misdemeanor charges, including Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.

Adkins allegedly sent messages to friends on Facebook regarding the attack and about traveling to Washington, D.C. for former President Donald Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021, an FBI investigation said.

Investigators say his presence at the riot was confirmed by closed circuit video from inside the U.S. Capitol and photos he sent through social media.

Virginia school board member bragged he drank Coors Lite, Fireball in Capitol at Jan. 6 riot: FBI

The court documents also identify text messages allegedly sent by Adkins that appear to show him bragging about drinking Coors Lite and Fireball inside the U.S. Capitol building on January 6th.

The FBI says Adkins admitted to traveling to D.C. and walking to the Capitol. He also told investigators that he had previously traveled to the District to act as an escort for persons associated with the Oath Keepers and that he communicated with an Oath Keeper member on Jan. 6.