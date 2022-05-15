Virginia rental assistance program to stop accepting applications Sunday

A program in Virginia meant to help those struggling to pay rent during the pandemic is coming to end Sunday night.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Virginia Rent Relief Program is closing its application portal to new or renewing applications at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, meaning renters in need of emergency rental assistance will need to get their application in before then.

The program offered by the Department of Housing and Community Development provides emergency assistance for low income and unemployed households.

READ MORE: Amazon to build affordable housing near transit stops in DC, Maryland

On its website, DHCD said the program is being closed due a limited amount of available funding and a recent surge in applications submitted.

According to data from DHCD, the program has paid more than $713 million in rent relief to more than 104,990 households throughout Virginia during the pandemic.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Anyone who still may need rental assistance is encouraged by DHCD to refer to 211 VIRGINIA. The resource can help those in need find community partners, action agencies, and non-profit organizations that can help them with getting financial assistance.