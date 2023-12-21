Virginia police arrest New Jersey man accused of soliciting detective posing as minor online

Police in Virginia tracked down and arrested a man in New Jersey they say solicited a detective posing online as an underage girl for sexual purposes.

Front Royal police began their investigation on November 25 and say a man began soliciting a detective, who he believed was a young girl less than 15-years-old, for photographs and sexually explicit material.

Kyle James Andrews (Phillipsburg Police Department)

The man, identified by police as 30-year-old Phillipsburg resident Kyle J. Andrews, allegedly sent sexually explicit materials to the undercover detective. They say Andrews also sent the detective child sexual abuse material.

On December 21, authorities traveled to New Jersey and arrested Andrews. He was taken to the Warren County Jail in New Jersey where he remains without bail. A court date has been scheduled for January 18.

Andrews has been charged with multiple offenses involving children, including possession, distribution, and solicitation of child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 540-636-2208.