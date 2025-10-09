Making history: VA poised to elect its first female governor

The Brief Virginia's gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, faced off Thursday night in the first and only debate of this election cycle. For the first time, Virginia is set to elect its first female governor. Virginia is one of 18 states that have never had a woman serve in the role. Broadly, a growing number of women are running to serve as governors across the country.



Virginia's gubernatorial candidates, Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, faced off Thursday night in the first and only debate of this election cycle at Norfolk State University.

The two candidates spent the debate sparring over a number of topics including the economy, the scandal surrounding the Democratic nominee for attorney general and the ongoing government shutdown. The latter topic has particular implications in the Old Dominion, as the state is home to roughly 315,000 federal workers.

If one were to zoom out, however, one of the most noticeable things about the debate stage is the fact that two women were standing on it.

1 of 18 states

Big picture view:

For the first time, Virginia is set to elect its first female governor. Virginia is one of 18 states that have never had a woman serve as governor, according to the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP).

Spanberger, 46, has served in the U.S. House since 2019, and she's also a former CIA case officer. Winsome Earle-Sears is the current lieutenant governor of Virginia—the first woman to hold the office, as well as the first woman of color. She is 61 years old, and if she wins come election day, she will be the first Black woman governor in American history.

The Democratic nominee for New Jersey's next governor is also a woman: Mikie Sherrill. If she wins, the number of woman governors could reach 14 by the new year. This is the record high set briefly in Jan. 2025 when Delaware Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long assumed the position for two weeks after former Gov. John Carney resigned.

Broadly, a growing number of women are running to serve as governors across the country. In addition to these two races, a number of incumbent woman governors are running for reelection, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and Tennessee Gov. Marsha Blackburn.

In total, 40 women have announced or filed to run for governor ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

What they're saying:

"We will absolutely see an additional woman governor in the state of Virginia and a strong possibility of a woman governor in New Jersey, which would make us reach a real record," Debbie Walsh, director of CAWP, said earlier this year at Rutgers University.



In the debate's less tense moments, Earle-Sears referred to Spanberger being a mother of three when asked what she admires about her opponent.

"I believe she is a devoted mom. I truly believe that," she said. "And I do believe that she cares."

"I admire her faith," Spanberger said in response to the same question about Earle-Sears, "and her service to this country."