Virginia plans to lift COVID-19 capacity restrictions, social distancing requirements on June 15

If Virginia's COVID-19 numbers keeps trending down and vaccination numbers keep trending up, Governor Ralph Northam says mitigation measures, capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements could be lifted by June 15.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The governor made the announcement Thursday at a press conference.

Northam also said that beginning May 15 the following modifications to the state's COVID-19 guidance will go into effect:

- 100 people at a social gathering indoor

- 250 people at a social gathering outdoors

- 50 percent capacity for indoor entertainment venues up to 1000 people

- 50 percent capacity for outdoor entertainment venues with no cap

Advertisement

- Restaurants will be able to return to selling alcohol after midnight and dining can stay open later