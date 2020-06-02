Virginia phase 2 recovery coming Friday; Northern Virginia will remain in phase 1

The second phase of Virginia’s recovery plan designed to catapult the state’s economy beyond the COVID-19 restrictions that brought it a halt will arrive on Friday, Governor Ralph Northam has announced.

Northern Virginia will remain behind in phase one. The densely populated region composed of D.C.’s suburban counties was delayed because of a persistently high coronavirus case count.

Northern Virginia – along with its counterparts in Maryland and the District proper – has since moved into phase one.

The city of Richmond, likewise, will be delayed in entering phase two.

The governor said more details regarding phase 2 will be discussed on Thursday, but provided some details during Tuesday’s briefing.

Those include:

- Restaurants will be able to offer indoor seating at 50 percent capacity

- Gyms and fitness centers will be able to offer indoor classes with 30 percent capacity

- Entertainment venues can open with some restrictions

Gatherings of up to 50 people will be permitted

The governor said additional guidelines will be posted on the state’s coronavirus website later Tuesday.

