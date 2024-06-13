Virginia man arrested for decades-old sexual assaults thanks to new DNA technology, police say

article

A Loudoun County man has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple sexual assaults dating back decades.

Police say Chantilly resident Edward Eugene Pottmyer, 58, has been identified as a suspect in a series of crimes dating back to 1998.

Pottmyer was taken into custody on June 5 and charged with forcible sodomy and abduction with the intent to defile after detectives were able to connect his DNA to three decades-old assaults.

The first assault occurred around 7 p.m. on Sept. 9, 1998. Police say a 48-year-old victim was jogging on a bike path in the Fair Lakes area when Pottmyer allegedly implied he had a knife, sexually assaulted her and fled.

Then, at about 11 p.m. on August 3, 2000, Pottmyer is believed to have forced his way into a home in the 11900 block of Parkside Drive in Fairfax.

The 66-year-old victim told police she was asleep when she woke up to the suspect assaulting her. She fought him off and escaped by jumping from a second-story balcony and running away.

On Dec. 6, 2004, around 10:45 p.m., a 51-year-old woman was in her basement in the 9900 block of Whitewater Drive in Burke when she saw a man exposing himself outside her sliding glass door. The victim yelled and the man ran away.

In all three cases, detectives recovered forensic evidence from the scenes and submitted it for analysis upon collection.

Fairfax County police say investigators submitted the DNA samples to Othram Inc. and using their advanced DNA technology, they were able to develop a comprehensive profile that was then used for genetic genealogy research.

They then obtained Pottmyer’s DNA which then positively identified him as the suspect.

Fairfax County detectives obtained warrants and with the assistance of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, Pottymer was taken into custody and taken to the Fairfax County ADC where he is being held on no bond.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have additional information about these cases or believe they had unlawful contact with Pottmyer.