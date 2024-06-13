Wootton High School student disciplined for printing racial slur 1,000 times

article

Thomas Wootton High School Principal Douglas Nelson has addressed a recent racial incident involving a ninth-grade student who printed a hateful slur on a school printer.

In a letter sent to the school community, Nelson said that he found out in the middle of May that two staff members discovered that someone had printed the N-word one thousand times on a printer in the building.

The student was disciplined in accordance with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct, and a thorough investigation was launched with the assistance of Montgomery County police.

"An act such as this is wrong, and it should be called out as such," Nelson wrote in the letter to parents. He emphasized the harmful impact on staff and reiterated the school's commitment to combating racism and bias.

"I will continue to work with my team to respond to this issue," the letter reads.

Nelson highlighted several ongoing initiatives, including meetings with Black Student Union (BSU) leadership, focused staff training, and the implementation of the "No Place for Hate" initiative.

Additionally, the school has enhanced its communication structures with the Stronger Student App to help facilitate the reporting of bias incidents.

In response to the incident, BSU students testified at the MCPS Board of Education, calling out the act of racism.

Nelson expressed support for their actions and affirmed the need for continued efforts. Future plans include collaboration with the Equity Office and the development of an action plan to address student concerns.

Nelson urged parents to discuss the impact of such acts with their children and to utilize provided resources to facilitate these conversations.

"If students feel they do not fully belong at the school, then I am committed to moving a plan forward," Nelson stated.

The principal called for community support to ensure the school remains a safe and nurturing environment.

