Virginia officials warn of jury duty scam reports

Authorities in Virginia are warning residents in Arlington County about a growing jury duty scam threatening people with arrest if they don’t pay up.

Officials say the callers in the scams pose as court or law enforcement officials and tell the victims they must immediately pay money to avoid being arrested.

The scammers have mentioned both regular jury and grand jury service.

Officials say government employees or law enforcement officers would never contact someone to demand payment or personal information over the phone or email.

If you receive one of these calls officials say you can file an online police report, call the Alternative Reporting Unit at 703-228-4300, or contact the Jury Coordinator at 703-228-3124 so the information can be forwarded to the Arlington County Police Department.