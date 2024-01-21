Virginia nurse heads to Gaza to help victims wounded in Israel-Hamas War

No longer willing to sit by as lives are lost in the war between Israel and Hamas, a Loudoun County nurse embarked on a journey to Gaza Sunday night, on her first medical mission to help the thousands upon thousands injured as the fighting continues.

Lana and her daughter work as emergency and operating room nurses in the D.C. area. She’s seen a lot but doesn’t think anyone can honestly prepare themselves for treating patients in a warzone like what she’s about to face. Still she feels a moral obligation to do so.

With one personal bag pack and three suitcases full of medical supplies, the 42-year-old Northern Virginia nurse checked in at the United Airlines counter, feeling focused, but still anxious.

"I backpedaled like all week long thinking maybe I shouldn’t go through with this but I’m putting my faith in God’s hands and hoping the best, hoping for a ceasefire tonight so that the medical professionals who are there can get the job done with helping heal these victims of war," Lana told FOX 5.

Lana, who asked that we not share her last name for safety reasons, volunteered about three weeks ago with the international humanitarian nonprofit MedGlobal to bring the skills she has to Gaza.

There is a team now who shared video of what they’re facing. Recent reports say Gaza’s Health Ministry estimates the number of wounded is around 60,000 and the death toll is over 25,000.

Lana tells FOX 5 that she was moved to act after seeing people die from injuries most heal from every day.

"Amputations happen, D-lacerations happen, injuries to spleen happen and people can survive that here in America. We do surgery. I’ve worked in shock trauma," she said. "We can heal these people but there they don’t have the medicines that they need. They don’t have the physicians they need. Um, they’re getting infected and succumbing from sepsis so, it’s stuff that we can help with if we’re allowed in with our medical supplies and medications."

She raised over $10,000 to both ship and fly over her own medical supplies headed to Rafa, which is the crossing point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip. While checking in, Lana told FOX 5 it was her mother who inspired her to become a nurse. And now, of Palestinian descent, it’s her family history pushing her to take the next step.

"For humanity’s sake, I’ve got to go and help," she told FOX 5.

While this is a first medical mission with very personal ties, Lana says she plans for this to be the first of many across the world. She plans to be there for about two weeks and says she wants to help everyone – no matter their background.