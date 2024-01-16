Several pro-Palestinian protestors arrested at Cannon Rotunda on Capitol Hill

U.S. Capitol Police officers are on the scene of a pro-Palestine protest at the Cannon Rotunda on Capitol Hill.

Mennonite Action posted a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the event and protesters appearing to be detained by Capitol Police Officers.

Roughly 200 Mennonites of all ages gathered in the Cannon Rotunda building to sing hymns and urge elected officials to support a ceasefire in Gaza. The group can be heard chanting, "cease fire now, cease fire now."

According to the group, about 150 Mennonites were arrested on Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

Capitol Police report the group legally entered the Cannon House Office Building after going through screening. The demonstrators were asked to disperse in adherence to the Congressional Buildings policy on protests.

Police say when they refused to stop the protest, arrests were made. No word on the number of arrests.

This all comes just days after people from all parts of the country gathered to attend the March on Washington for Gaza, Saturday, January 13, to call for a ceasefire in the war-torn city.

