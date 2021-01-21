Virginia now allows undocumented immigrants to legally drive with new card

Undocumented immigrants can now legally drive in Virginia thanks to a new law that went into effect at the beginning of this month.

The law allows individuals who are non-US citizens and cannot meet Virginia's legal presence requirements to obtain a driver privilege card.

Residents of Virginia who fit the following criteria can now obtain a driver privilege card:

- You are a non-U.S. citizen who is a resident of Virginia

- You have reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past year

- Your driving privilege is not currently suspended or revoked in any state, including insurance-related infractions.

The following documents are required each time an individual applies for a driver privilege card:

- Two proofs of identity

- Two proofs of Virginia residency

- Proof of your social security number or individual taxpayer identification number

- Tax return documentation

The minimum age for obtaining a driver privilege card is sixteen years and three months. To obtain a Virginia driver privilege card learner's permit, individuals must be at least fifteen years and six months.

Each issuance of a driver privilege card will cost $50.00. The cost of a combined driver privilege card and permit is $53.00.

Tests to obtain a driver privilege card may include a vision screening, a two-part knowledge exam and a road skills test.

For more information on applying for a driver privilege card, click here.